The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $421.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.