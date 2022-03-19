The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

ENSG opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

