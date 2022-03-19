The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
ENSG opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66.
In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
