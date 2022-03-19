The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($106.59) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAH3. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($146.15) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.67 ($112.82).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €82.16 ($90.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.68. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €67.02 ($73.65) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($112.09).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

