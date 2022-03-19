The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.43 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

