The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RSTGF. Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

