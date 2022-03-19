The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 720

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.49) to GBX 720 ($9.36) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.56) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 735 ($9.56).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 707 ($9.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 717.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 747.63. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 573.20 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.21). The firm has a market cap of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09.

In related news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,644.99).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

