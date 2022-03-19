The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 12,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

