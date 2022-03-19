TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TXMD stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 311,237 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 878,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

