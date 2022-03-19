TheStreet Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.18.

SPOT stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

