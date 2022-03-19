Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NET opened at $109.84 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

