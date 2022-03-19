TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $175.40

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.40 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 175.80 ($2.29), with a volume of 124729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.60 ($2.43).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The stock has a market cap of £992.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

