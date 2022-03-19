Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.