Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TITN stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

