Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 18.7% in February

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
