Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Titan Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of TSE TMD opened at C$0.69 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

