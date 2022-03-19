TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.64

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 15933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

