Todd P. Branning Purchases 10,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) CFO Todd P. Branning acquired 10,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NBSE stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.73.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
