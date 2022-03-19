Todd P. Branning Purchases 10,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) CFO Todd P. Branning acquired 10,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

