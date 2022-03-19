Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $43.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

