TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TradeUP Global by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $912,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUGC opened at $9.84 on Friday. TradeUP Global has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

