Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

