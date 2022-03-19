Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
