TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.