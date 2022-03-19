Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $18,100.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) insider Matthew James Spencer purchased 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $18,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TIG opened at $4.99 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.