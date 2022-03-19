Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $18,100.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) insider Matthew James Spencer purchased 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $18,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TIG opened at $4.99 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
