Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of TRVI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 313,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.