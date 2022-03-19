Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$822.38 million and a P/E ratio of 48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.78.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.