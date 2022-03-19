TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Financial Survey

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TriNet Group and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Akamai Technologies 1 4 9 0 2.57

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $87.31, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $132.55, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.34 $338.00 million $5.07 18.31 Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 5.52 $651.64 million $3.93 29.93

Akamai Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TriNet Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89% Akamai Technologies 18.83% 17.37% 9.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats TriNet Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

