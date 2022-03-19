Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 6.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 296,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,295,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

