TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $25.46.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
