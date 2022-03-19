TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $25.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

