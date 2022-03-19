Trupanion (TRUP) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Trupanion to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Trupanion alerts:

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -102.76 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Trupanion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trupanion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus target price of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trupanion competitors beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.