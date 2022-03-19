Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 0.5%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 119,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 53,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$368.65 million and a PE ratio of -28.38.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

