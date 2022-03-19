Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 0.5%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 119,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 53,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$368.65 million and a PE ratio of -28.38.
Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)
Featured Articles
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.