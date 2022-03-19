Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

TKC opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

