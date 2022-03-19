Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.46. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 2,484 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)
Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.
