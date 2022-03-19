U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GROW opened at $5.04 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

