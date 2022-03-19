U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of U.S. Gold worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on USAU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

