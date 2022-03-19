UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 78.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 323.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 60,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

