UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

