UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 72,700 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several research firms have commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

