UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in B&G Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.