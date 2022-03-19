UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1,387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,813 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

