UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX opened at $46.78 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

