UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €813.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €850.00 ($934.07) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €799.00 ($878.02).

Shares of KER opened at €604.50 ($664.29) on Tuesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €632.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €658.52.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

