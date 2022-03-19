UBS Group Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to “Buy”

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $834.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in uniQure by 114.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in uniQure by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in uniQure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

