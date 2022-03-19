Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UDMY. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of UDMY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

