Unido EP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,774.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Unido EP has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $89,774.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.90 or 0.07072471 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.26 or 0.99999870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041385 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

