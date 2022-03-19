Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.30 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

