Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.45

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.45 and traded as low as $30.31. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 2,444 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $141.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 25.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

