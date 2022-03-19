Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

