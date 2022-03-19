Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $799.94 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

