US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Buys $499,122.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,695,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

