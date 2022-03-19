Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.