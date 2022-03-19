ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.36

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 28.98 ($0.38). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.35), with a volume of 737,474 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £18.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a current ratio of 16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.18.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
Featured Articles
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.