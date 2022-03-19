Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

